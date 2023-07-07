Cluster bombs are a threat to civilians. Why is the U.S. sending them to Ukraine?

The forthcoming decision drew immediate protests from human rights advocates given the risk cluster munitions pose to non-combatants, including after the war ends. Russia and Ukraine have already been using cluster munitions on the battlefield. In a report released early Thursday morning, Human Rights Watch wrote that Ukrainian cluster munition attacks on Russian targets in eastern Ukraine last year caused “mass casualties.”

AD

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., who has introduced an amendment to annual defense policy legislation to ban the transfer of cluster munitions, was among the lawmakers who vocally opposed the news. Jacobs told Semafor that she worries the decision will threaten civilians, risk U.S. unity with its allies, and make it more difficult to rebuild Ukraine by potentially littering the country with unexploded bomblets.

“I’m sure they’re effective,” Jacobs said. “Nuclear weapons are also effective. It doesn’t mean we should use them.”

Many U.S. allies (but not the U.S.) are parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which banned the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of cluster munitions beginning in 2010.

“We do not use them and do not encourage anybody to use them,” Belgium’s ambassador to the U.S. Jean-Arthur Régibeau, whose country is a party to the convention, told Semafor. “Long-term damage to civilians is a serious concern.”