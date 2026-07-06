Zelenskyy says Trump has changed mind on war

US President Donald Trump has changed his mind about the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, ahead of a meeting between the two on the NATO summit’s sidelines.

The US president “wants to be where there’s success,” Zelenskyy told the Financial Times, adding that Trump said Kyiv was “doing very well” with its drone campaign, which has caused a Russian fuel crisis.

NATO fully backs Ukraine’s drone offensive, Finland’s president said, as the alliance looks to finally win Washington’s support for Kyiv, namely in the form of interceptors. Meanwhile, Russia’s Vladimir Putin could consider expanding the conflict, CNN wrote, possibly to distract from the war he is “not winning now” with “the one he can justify losing against NATO.”