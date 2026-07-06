Trump uses semiquincentennial to bash communism

President Donald Trump’s speeches celebrating America’s 250th anniversary previewed a campaign message he’s likely to hit as the midterms approach.

Trump slammed communism as a “cancer” during his remarks on the National Mall on Saturday, revisiting a theme he also focused on during a speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday.

“Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America,” Trump, who brought several veterans onstage during his remarks, told a packed crowd after a two-hour lightning delay. “We’re not going to let it happen.”

The comments, which stood out after primary wins by democratic socialists in states like New York and Colorado, showcase how Trump will attempt to brand his party’s opponents as polls point to voters’ growing distrust of his handling of the economy and Iran conflict.