Trump boosts Dell stock with White House remarks

Dell shares jumped Monday after US President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to “go out and buy a Dell computer,” underscoring the growing proximity of Big Tech and US executive power.

Trump promoted the company during the first-ever Wall Street opening bell held at the White House, marking the launch of “Trump Accounts” — government investment accounts for kids.

CEO Michael Dell “bought into President Donald Trump’s second term early,” CNBC wrote, and his company has experienced some of its most profitable months since relisting in 2018. On Monday, SpaceX’s president announced she would donate $320 million of stock in Elon Musk’s rocket maker to Trump Accounts.