The World of Work: State of the Global Workplace

As companies confront declining engagement, rising burnout, rapid technological change, and growing political and regulatory pressures, leaders are rethinking the drivers of performance, trust, and resilience. From workforce policy and AI governance to global competitiveness and organizational strategy, The World of Work examines how institutions can adapt and thrive in an increasingly fragmented economy.

In partnership with Gallup, we will unpack the latest insights from the State of the Global Workplace 2026. On-the-record conversations will explore how AI, economic uncertainty, and shifting employee expectations are reshaping organizations, from talent shortages and workforce trust to AI adoption and organizational resilience.