Exclusive / Progressives see polling, candidate momentum in Michigan

The Democratic Party’s progressive wing is claiming new momentum in Michigan.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow dropped her Senate bid on Sunday, narrowing the Democratic primary for an open seat to Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich.

Today, Rep. Analilia Mejia, D-N.J., is endorsing El-Sayed, hoping to add him to a string of Sen. Bernie Sanders-endorsed primary winners since her own race in February.

“What wins elections is building excitement and alignment, and bringing out your supporters, which I think Abdul can do,” Mejia said.

A poll conducted for a pro-El-Sayed super PAC, shared with Semafor, shows the former Detroit public health official up 54-34 over Stevens, narrowly winning most of McMorrow’s supporters. (It was conducted before McMorrow quit.)

In a poll for Data for Progress, Sanders-endorsed activist William Lawrence has an advantage in the primary for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, a swing seat where centrist Democrats prefer two other candidates.