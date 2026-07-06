‘April Fool’s Day’: Outrage as US player’s World Cup ban is quashed

FIFA overturned a one-match men’s World Cup suspension against US striker Folarin Balogun after President Donald Trump reportedly pressured soccer’s governing body, leading to accusations of favoritism.

The move has sparked schisms ahead of the US’ round of 16 tie: Belgium, which faces the US tonight, has appealed the decision, with its coach saying he didn’t know it was “April Fool’s day.”

Meanwhile UEFA, the top body in European football, is considering taking action against FIFA, Politico reported.

The decision has led to accusations that FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has kowtowed to Trump, who last year won FIFA’s inaugural peace prize, prompting European lawmakers to call for an investigation into how the prize was awarded, Le Monde reported.