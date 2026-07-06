Moscow and Kyiv escalate air campaigns

Russia and Ukraine traded blows from the sky, each looking to claim the upper hand on the eve of a key NATO summit.

US President Donald Trump spoke with both countries’ leaders, but while Moscow and Kyiv separately launched aerial attacks against the other — the Kremlin targeting the Ukrainian capital; Kyiv firing on several regions, including a St. Petersburg oil terminal — it is Ukraine that appears to have the advantage.

Almost every region of Russia is suffering a fuel crisis, and the Russia-Ukraine casualty rate surged to 8:1 in the first half of 2026, a nearly fourfold increase compared to much of the war, according to a leading think tank.