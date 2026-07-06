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FIFA reversal prompts US-Europe row

Jul 6, 2026, 6:43pm EDT
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A referee holds up a red card to US striker Folarin Balogun
Phil Noble/Reuters

FIFA rejected Belgium’s challenge of the soccer body’s decision to overturn US star striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match World Cup suspension ahead of the countries’ game Monday, provoking Europe’s ire.

The rejection came as US President Donald Trump defended his decision to personally urge FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review Balogun’s suspension, calling the reversal “brilliant,” even as Infantino dismissed notions of undue influence.

European soccer’s governing body panned FIFA’s decision as “unprecedented” and “incomprehensible.” The controversy is the latest episode to test transatlantic ties on the eve of NATO leaders’ summit, with the US secretary of state suggesting Washington may discuss the issue with Belgium on Tuesday.

Brendan Ruberry
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