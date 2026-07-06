Europe wary of US ahead of NATO summit

A summit of NATO leaders this week looks set to confirm the rupture in the transatlantic alliance, with European members wary of a US leader who has repeatedly threatened them.

A draft of the meeting’s final text includes an agreement that Russia poses a “long-term threat,” alongside an alliance-wide commitment to the principle of collective defense, Euronews reported.

Yet President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Europe — he recently raised the prospect of renewed levies — and his suggestion the US could annex Greenland have shifted perceptions: European voters today are largely split between strengthening relations with the US and with China.

“NATO’s mood has changed,” experts told the Carnegie Endowment, while The Wall Street Journal warned of a “perilous path ahead.”