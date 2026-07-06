Fearing Russian aggression, Eastern Europe prepares

Ukraine and its neighbors are increasingly skeptical that the US will come to their aid in the face of Russian aggression, and are taking precautions accordingly.

Along multiple stretches of Europe’s eastern flank with Russia, from Poland to Finland, Axel Springer reporters described countries stockpiling, fortifying, and preparing for a conflict that “may be theirs to fight largely alone.”

In Latvia — home to a raft of exiled Russian media — Semafor’s editor-in-chief noted that US President Donald Trump is “still a source of deep concern,” while in Kyiv, The Counteroffensive’s founder recounted how one European responded to his plans for a July 4th party “with a look of disgust.”