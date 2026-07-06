Exclusive / DRC to extend fuel subsidy cuts for mining companies

DR Congo is set to extend cuts to fuel subsidies after moving mining companies to market prices, its finance minister said, as it seeks to soften the blow from the global energy shock sparked by the Iran war. The International Monetary Fund said in May that global oil price hikes were eating into mineral export profits — which are a key source of income for the DR Congo, a global mining hub — calling for corrective measures to cushion the shock.

DR Congo’s Finance Minister Doudou Fwamba Likunde told Semafor that the government is “rationalizing fuel-related support” by targeting sectors able to absorb market prices, starting with the mining sector, before moving onto telecommunications firms, he said.

Kinshasa spent more than $300 million in 2024 on fuel subsidies as part of a push to stabilize pump prices in the country, which imports almost all of its refined fuel; many mining companies rely on diesel to power operations in the face of regular electricity shortages. Official fuel price schedules show mining companies in a separate pricing category — initially used as an incentive to attract foreign investments in the sector — but the government has started to move those costs closer to market prices.

The move will raise miners’ costs and could reduce corporate tax payments, Bob David Nzoimbengene, Deloitte’s managing partner in DR Congo, told Semafor. Still, he said it was “abnormal” for the state to subsidize fuel for commercial companies such as miners, and that Fwamba was right to “pull back a bit.”