Democratic presidential hopeful questions absolute US support for Israel

A Democratic 2028 presidential hopeful’s speech in Israel this week is expected to convey that “the era of absolute US support for Israel’s government is over,” Politico reported.

Rahm Emanuel, an Israel supporter and critic of the Netanyahu government, plans to say that Israel should view US support as “expressly contingent” on several factors, including Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran.

The “message and messenger should produce a loud echo,” Politico noted, as Democrats’ stance on Israel shapes up to be a defining issue in the midterm elections. A poll found nearly half of Americans think Washington is “too supportive” of Israel. The US needs to fundamentally reform its alliances with Israel as well as NATO, Emanuel argued Monday.