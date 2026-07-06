Regional powers protest as China tests long-range missile

China tested a long-range ballistic missile in the Pacific, drawing sharp criticism from regional rivals who have increasingly sought to ally against what they see as an aggressive Beijing.

Chinese state media did not say where the missile — launched from a nuclear-powered submarine, with a dummy warhead — landed, and insisted the operation was “not directed against any specific country or target.” Australia, Japan, and New Zealand all nevertheless protested the test. Tensions are on the increase in the region: China has intensified its naval pressure campaign against Taiwan, while Australia and Japan have sought to deepen alliances aimed at constraining Beijing. Indeed, the Chinese test came mere hours after Canberra signed a defense deal with Fiji.