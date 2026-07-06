Alibaba wins US lobbying reprieve

A US federal judge granted Alibaba a legal reprieve that would allow the Chinese e-commerce giant to temporarily resume lobbying in the US, the latest development in a closely watched case with implications for the countries’ technological rivalry.

Washington lobbyists dropped Alibaba as a client following a US law barring the Pentagon from working with companies that represented firms on its blacklist of alleged Chinese-military linked entities. The judge ordered the Pentagon not to treat Alibaba as a Chinese military company until she reviewed the constitutionality of the measure.

The decision comes as US AI firms are adopting a more aggressive stance toward Chinese competitors, accusing them of stealing their technology to build increasingly powerful AI systems.