Texas floods kill dozens as US weather service faces scrutiny

Flash floods in the state of Texas killed at least 78 people and left dozens more missing, officials said Sunday.

Four months’ worth of rain — 1.8 trillion gallons — fell in just hours on Friday. Authorities are unsure how many people remain unaccounted for, but they include 10 children who were at a summer camp.

The tragedy has brought scrutiny on the National Weather Service: The agency’s central Texas offices have several critical vacancies. While some openings may predate the current administration, the number has roughly doubled since US President Donald Trump returned to office, The New York Times reported.

That means there are fewer people able to coordinate with local authorities, possibly hampering the emergency response, experts said.