How Americans are (and aren’t) getting the news

Updated Jul 7, 2025, 3:31pm EDT
People watching news on TV at a bar
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

About 60% of Americans proactively seek out the news, according to a Global Strategy Group survey out late last month.

Chart showing what Americans cite as their main news source

The rest are what the poll’s authors call “passive” consumers — people who say the news “comes to me.” The difference is starkest for members of the youngest 18-to-29 age bracket, who also reported getting a greater share of their news from social media.

Passive news consumers preferred President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, but a bare majority now say they disapprove of him. One place these tuned-out viewers still go: YouTube, which 80% — and 95% of 18-to-29-year-olds — said they used at least weekly.

Graph Massara
