Gaza ceasefire talks pick up momentum

Israel sent negotiators to Qatar on Sunday in a bid to broker a Gaza ceasefire with Hamas, under renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump to reach a deal.

Hamas has signaled a “positive response” to a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce, but still asked for changes that Israel opposes: “We’ve been here before,” one Israel policy expert said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday, is pulled between the US and his allies on the far right who oppose a ceasefire.

But he will find it “more difficult to evade an agreement” given Trump’s renewed Middle East diplomatic push in the wake of US strikes on Iran, Haaretz’s Amos Harel wrote.