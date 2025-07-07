Fortune and Axios warm to AI

Media companies are continuing to push the boundaries of how AI can be incorporated into journalism.

Last week, Fortune told staff that it would be amping up its AI-produced content. According to an internal memo shared with Semafor, the company said it’s bringing back former editor Nick Lichtenberg to “test ways to use AI to deliver breaking news faster” with a new section called Fortune Intelligence — essentially, stories co-written with chatbots, though the memo repeatedly stressed that “human oversight is required at every stage before publication.”

The goal, the memo said, is to get Fortune closer to being a “site of record” and a daily habit for readers. Staff will also use AI to generate graphics, and to turn one of the newsletters into a podcast. “We intend to surf this wave, not get pummeled by it,” EIC Alyson Shontell wrote.

Axios is also loosening its prohibition on AI-written stories. New internal editorial guidelines first shared with Semafor showed that the digital publisher is relaxing its old policy, which had required all content to “be written or produced by a real person with a real identity.”

“That was written years ago and was unnecessarily limiting as we’ve learned more about what AI tools can and can’t do,” the new guidance said.