Elon Musk pushes forward with new political party

Tech billionaire and former White House adviser Elon Musk is pushing ahead with his plans to form a new political party, but myriad obstacles stand in his way.

The world’s richest man said he would form the “America Party” after US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law his signature tax and spending bill, which Musk described as an “abomination.”

Most Americans believe the country needs a third major party, but Musk “has yet to outline a concrete plan forward,” and would have to navigate complex election laws and ballot access regulations, Politico wrote.

Directly challenging Trump could also hurt Musk’s businesses, which rely on billions in government contracts and subsidies.