Congress returns in post-megabill daze

As the Trump administration turns to selling its megabill, lawmakers turn this week to other priorities that fell by the wayside as Republicans beat the odds to muscle through their mammoth tax-and-spending package.

The biggest task will be the White House’s ongoing push to claw back and slash billions of dollars in federal spending, using rescissions and annual spending legislation, respectively.

The Senate will mark up three appropriations bills this week and the House, which is out this week, will prepare for debate on another package next week. As for rescissions, the Senate has until July 18 to send Trump’s proposal to his desk, amid concerns from top lawmakers like Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins.

Expect to hear a lot about crypto, too: House leaders will be looking to build consensus on a trio of ambitious digital assets bills they’ve lined up for floor votes next week.