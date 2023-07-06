What it means: U.S. greenlights a huge new offshore wind farm in New Jersey

The Biden administration approved a huge new offshore wind farm near New Jersey called Ocean Wind 1 which is to be built by Orsted, a Danish wind farm developer.

Developers like Orsted see the U.S. as a lucrative market, thanks in particular to the Inflation Reduction Act incentives. However, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks have sharply driven up costs for installations in the country.

We’ve rounded up sharp analysis from experts on the White House’s ambitions to ramp up offshore energy production and the challenges facing the U.S.’s wind energy industry.