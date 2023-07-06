OceanGate suspends all operations after fatal Titan implosion

OceanGate announced that it was suspending all exploration and commercial operations weeks after five people were killed when the company’s Titan submersible imploded during an expedition to see the Titanic’s wreckage. The CEO of the undersea expedition company was among the victims.

The notice appeared in small red text on the top left corner of the company’s website, though it is unclear when it was made.

We’ve curated insightful reporting and analysis on the OceanGate disaster and what it means for the future of the extreme tourism industry.