Meta’s new Twitter rival ‘Threads’ is live

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta has launched “Threads” — a new app that aims to provide “text-based conversations” to users — much like Twitter.

A countdown to the app’s launch at 7 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday appeared on an official website, but some users complained that they experienced issues downloading the new Twitter rival.

Once signed up, users will find that the new app has a similar design to Instagram but functions like Twitter. They can also carry over their existing followers from Instagram to Threads.

In his inaugural post on the app, Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Meta posted: “Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads.”

Users will be able to share their “ideas, opinions, and creativity” on the platform, the app’s description says. Their accounts will be linked to their Instagram profiles and will be free.

A guide to the app mentions that future versions of Threads would allow people to follow and interact with each other through the “fediverse” — meaning across different social platforms — similar to the decentralized social media app Mastodon.

At a time when Twitter is experiencing internal chaos, slapping new fees on services like Tweetdeck, and limiting the number of posts a user can read, some tech analysts have described the app as the end of Twitter.

We’ve rounded up what experts are saying about the launch of Threads.