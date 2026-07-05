India benefits from lack of AI stocks

India’s stock market has lagged behind the rest of the world largely due to its lack of big AI names. That’s now proving to be an advantage.

As tech stocks waver on doubts the AI boom will prove sustainable, India is emerging as a safe haven for global investors looking to hedge their bets and weather the volatility, Bloomberg wrote.

India’s main stock index last month outperformed other emerging markets by the most since November, and foreign outflows hit a four-month low.

And as more oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz, a drop in crude prices “altered the macro outlook for India almost overnight,” a Mumbai-based expert said, with traders growing more optimistic about corporate earnings.