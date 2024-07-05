Semafor Signals
Taiwanese and Chinese companies flock to Singapore as politically safe investment haven
Insights from The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies
The News
Singapore is becoming a hub for both Taiwanese and mainland Chinese companies seeking capital from a wider and less politically volatile pool of investors amid rising regional tensions.
Entrepreneurs increasingly consider the city-state a more predictable and less politically fraught environment than China or Hong Kong, Nikkei reported.
SIGNALS
Singapore’s lax AI regulations draws Chinese AI companies
Singapore is ideal for Chinese artificial intelligence companies looking to evade export controls on cutting-edge tech, as well as regulatory scrutiny over their Chinese origins, Bloomberg reported. China has some of the world’s tightest AI regulations, while Singapore’s comparatively lax policies, coupled with its branding as a bridge between Southeast Asia and the world, lures companies with global ambitions. Singapore recently topped the IMF’s AI Preparedness Index, but rapid AI advancement without regulation means lower-skilled migrant workers may be getting left behind, an expert argued for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Singaporeans blame cost-of-living crisis on foreign investment
Singapore’s ambition of becoming the Switzerland of Asia is fast turning into a reality, but the influx of foreign investment draws complaints from the squeezed middle class unhappy about “mini Chinatowns” and spiraling rents, the Financial Times reported in 2023. Having funded the Hollywood hit Crazy Rich Asians, which helped to cement the city-state’s reputation as a lavish haven for the 1%, the Singaporean government is now trying to dismiss “familiar tropes” linked to the film, such as extravagant mansions and expensive cars, and downplay concerns about high living costs ahead of the next general election, the FT’s Singapore correspondent noted.