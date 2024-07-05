Taiwanese and Chinese companies flock to Singapore as politically safe investment haven

Singaporeans blame cost-of-living crisis on foreign investment

Source: Financial Times

Singapore’s ambition of becoming the Switzerland of Asia is fast turning into a reality, but the influx of foreign investment draws complaints from the squeezed middle class unhappy about “mini Chinatowns” and spiraling rents, the Financial Times reported in 2023. Having funded the Hollywood hit Crazy Rich Asians, which helped to cement the city-state’s reputation as a lavish haven for the 1%, the Singaporean government is now trying to dismiss “familiar tropes” linked to the film, such as extravagant mansions and expensive cars, and downplay concerns about high living costs ahead of the next general election, the FT’s Singapore correspondent noted.