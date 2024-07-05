Keir Starmer’s Labour aims for foreign policy ‘reset’

Labour pushes for security ties with Europe while avoiding divisive Brexit issues

Sources: Politico , Center for European Reform , Atlantic Council

Labour is seeking to sign new security agreements with France and Germany, and is also aiming to negotiate a defense pact with the European Union. The party sees these deals as “long-hanging fruit” in its effort to improve ties with the bloc, although the EU will likely be reluctant to offer the UK a special status post-Brexit that goes beyond what partners like the US, Canada, and Japan already have, experts at the Center for European Reform argued. This reluctance will also make Labour’s ambitions of removing trade barriers difficult. Europe is unlikely to accept UK efforts to “cherry-pick” access to its single market, an Atlantic Council expert wrote.