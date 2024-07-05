How the center-left won in Britain even as Europe moves right

The surge in support for Reform could spell trouble for Britain’s center ground

Sources: CNBC , Politico , The Financial Times , The Guardian

While Labour’s election makes the UK an outlier across Europe, where far-right parties are riding high, an anti-incumbency mood may be driving both patterns, an expert told CNBC, and the relative success of Reform UK suggests that right-wing populism is also making inroads in Britain, Politico reported. That Reform scooped second place in many constituencies means Labour will need to keep an eye on the nationalist right, but it is ultimately the Tories who now face the “immediate existential crisis” of needing to either steal Reform’s policies or rebuild from the center ground, a columnist argued in the Financial Times — though having sought to detoxify their brand in the election campaign, leadership contenders are unlikely to strike a deal with Farage, the deputy editor of ConservativeHome argued in The Guardian.