Marta Biino
Marta Biino
Updated Jul 5, 2024, 8:44am EDT
South America

Brazil’s Bolsonaro faces ‘dizzying array’ of legal threats

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
The News

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was indicted for money laundering, the latest in a string of accusations against the far-right leader.

Bolsonaro is accused of smuggling diamond jewelry reportedly worth $3 million from Saudi Arabia into Brazil undeclared: Brazilian law requires all goods worth more than $1,000 to be declared and taxed upon entry into the country.

Bolsonaro faces a “dizzying array” of other legal threats, the Associated Press reported, including accusations of inciting an uprising against his successor in a 2023 riot after his ousting and of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

He was also accused of harassing a humpback whale, although the investigation was dropped. Bolsonaro still commands strong support, but is barred from seeking office in Brazil until 2030 over his role in the riot.

