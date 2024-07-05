Biden team battles New York Times

The Biden team remains fixated on its longest-running adversary. Not Donald Trump — The New York Times.

Senior Biden campaign communications adviser TJ Ducklo groused on X about an article that said Biden had privately told an ally he knew he might not be able to save his candidacy, while White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates complained that the paper gave the White House less than ten minutes to comment.



The campaign leaked a memo by campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez downplaying the results of a New York Times/Siena poll before the Times even published the results.