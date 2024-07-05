Semafor Signals
Biden braces for what could be the most consequential weekend of his political career
Insights from The Economist, The New York Times, and Axios
The News
US President Joe Biden geared up for potentially the most important weekend of his political career, insisting he would run for the White House in the face of Democratic turmoil.
Biden will make appearances in key swing states and be interviewed on ABC News, hoping to reassure voters — and more importantly party officials, donors, and grandees — that he is fit for a second term: A Disney heiress who has donated $50,000 to progressive causes this year told CNBC she would withhold funds to the Democrats until Biden stood aside, while New York Magazine reported that the president’s press aides now worry less about gaffes and more “that he will communicate through his appearance that he is not really there.”
SIGNALS
Biden’s belated media push takes on more significance than ever
Biden initially hunkered down after his poor debate performance, but as concerns about his mental acuity intensified, the president has started a public relations blitz that could determine whether he will be able to remain on top of the Democratic presidential ticket. In closely scrutinized interviews with two Black radio hosts Thursday, Biden at one point said he was proud to have been “the first Black woman to serve with a Black president.” His next primetime test comes Friday, with the president’s ABC News interview: “A passable performance may reassure donors,” The Economist argued, “but anything less than the old Joe Biden — the buoyant, garrulous fellow of yesteryear — will have small chance of changing voters’ views of biological reality.”
Some Democrats warn Biden’s performance was no anomaly
Biden’s aides have sought to characterize his debate performance as “a bad night,” blaming it variously on a cold, jet lag from travel two weeks earlier, overpreparation, and the makeup crew making him appear pale. But some Democrats are suggesting that the performance wasn’t a one-time occurrence: “The country saw what those of us who have had personal interactions with him have all known for the last 2½ years,” a senator told NBC News. Biden’s lapses have become increasingly common over the last few months, The New York Times reported, although his advisers cited instances that he comes across as sharp and well prepared, such as when he forcefully encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to escalate tensions with Iran.
Trump campaign hopes Biden stays in the race
Donald Trump has remained unusually quiet on Biden’s age since the debate, choosing to let Democrats get riled up about their presidential candidate, The New York Times reported. Trump strongly prefers running against Biden, believing that he would win comfortably against the incumbent, his advisers told Axios. Even so, Trump’s team has also started preparing lines of attack against Kamala Harris, who Democrats are pitching as the most likely candidate to replace Biden. Republicans believe Harris may struggle to win over blue collar workers in must-win states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and are already attacking her for being a “California liberal,” which some Democrats also worry may be a weakness.