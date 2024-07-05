Biden braces for what could be the most consequential weekend of his political career

Some Democrats warn Biden’s performance was no anomaly

Sources: The Associated Press , Politico , NBC News , The New York Times

Biden’s aides have sought to characterize his debate performance as “a bad night,” blaming it variously on a cold, jet lag from travel two weeks earlier, overpreparation, and the makeup crew making him appear pale. But some Democrats are suggesting that the performance wasn’t a one-time occurrence: “The country saw what those of us who have had personal interactions with him have all known for the last 2½ years,” a senator told NBC News. Biden’s lapses have become increasingly common over the last few months, The New York Times reported, although his advisers cited instances that he comes across as sharp and well prepared, such as when he forcefully encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to escalate tensions with Iran.