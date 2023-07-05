Takeaways: This week has seen the two hottest days ever recorded

Tuesday was the hottest day ever since global record keeping began in 1979, breaking just the previous day’s record high.

The global surface temperature hit 17.18 degrees Celsius (62.92 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, up from 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.61 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to data collected by the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The previous record, of 16.92 degrees Celsius, was set in 2016.

We've rounded up insight on why we could see more record-breaking warmer days ahead.