What to know: Extreme heat kills hundreds of Hajj pilgrims, dozens in southern US

At least 230 Hajj pilgrims died of heat-related injuries as temperatures in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, peaked to 48 degrees Celsius (118 F). Most of the dead were Indonesians.

In the southern U.S., dozens of people have died in Texas and Louisiana as a heat dome — a high pressure region which locks hot air into an area — has stretched on for weeks.

