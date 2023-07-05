How C-SPAN got more fun

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has expanded the use of cameras in the House chamber after his own contested speaker’s race turned into a riveting reality TV show.

Viewers now get a broader glimpse of Congress in action. There’s an expanded view of lawmakers roaming the floor during votes, where you may see footage of Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., running into the chamber minutes before a vote closes. Or you could have witnessed the exchange between Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R- La., and members of the House Freedom Caucus just before they tanked the rule on gas stoves. And viewers can sometimes get seconds-long shots of the electronic vote board on the balcony above the rostrum, a spectacle previously only available to members, guests, and reporters in the room.

“As part of the re-opening of the Capitol under Speaker McCarthy, the public has been able to have greater access and visibility to the entire legislative process, including new angles during regular business in the chamber,” a spokesperson for McCarthy told Semafor.

There are nine different cameras inside the House chamber operated by the House Recording Studio, under the purview of the office of the Chief Administrative Officer, an appointed position determined by a majority vote at the start of every Congress. Outside of special events like the State of the Union or joint addresses, the only cameras covering the House are run by the government. C-SPAN is given access to the government-manned cameras to broadcast nationally.

The 15-vote speaker’s race offered a five-day bonanza of unprecedented video footage. C-SPAN’s camera (which was on pool duty for the broader media) shot freely throughout the chamber, capturing part of that near-confrontation between Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. and Mike Rogers, R-Ala. At the time, House members-elect had not been sworn in nor had they voted on a speaker, meaning there were no rules or decisions in place governing how the cameras operated. The moment prompted calls for more camera access from the public and members, including the newly minted C-SPAN star Gaetz, who introduced an amendment requiring the speaker to allow C-SPAN permanent access on the House floor.