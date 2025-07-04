Trump says no progress on Ukraine peace after Putin call

Kyiv said it would protest Washington’s abrupt halt of weapons deliveries during a call between the two countries’ leaders today, as peace efforts faltered.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged he “didn’t make any progress” in talks with his Russian counterpart Thursday, telephone diplomacy that comes with no end to the conflict in sight.

Moscow hammered several Ukrainian cities overnight in a drone and missile barrage, an attack Ukraine’s leader labeled “massive and cynical” for coming just as talks between the American and Russian presidents concluded.

But while Washington’s tone toward the conflict has shifted — a prospective rapprochement with Moscow has given way to growing criticism — its withdrawal of military support has left Kyiv frustrated.