H&M deploys AI ‘twins’ to model clothes

H&M released its first set of images using artificial intelligence fashion models.

The clothing retailer used real-life human models to create virtual “twins” which the firm could then digitally dress in a variety of products.

A company executive said the human models would have creative control over their AI counterparts, and that the system is “not here to replace everyone.” However, they will need to use fewer humans to create the same number of fashion shots.

H&M said its “exploration and… reimagining of the creative process [remained] deeply rooted in our human-centric mindset and style-led identity.”