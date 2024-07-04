Singapore attractive to Taiwan, Chinese firms

Singapore is becoming a hub for both Taiwanese and mainland Chinese companies seeking capital from a wider, and less politically volatile pool of investors. “We never do fundraising in mainland China — a lot of restrictions,” the head of a Taiwan-based capital market adviser said. Nikkei reported that Singapore is more attractive to Taiwanese startups in part because of Beijing’s tightening grip over the rival business hub of Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Chinese artificial intelligence companies are choosing Singapore as their hub, Bloomberg reported, to get access to global investors who want to stay away from the geopolitical tensions surrounding China.