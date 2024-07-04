Labour set for landslide victory in UK election, as Conservatives face historically poor showing, per exit polls

How Britain fell out of love with the Conservatives

Sources: The Economist , The Guardian , The Financial Times

This election campaign has seen the Conservatives try to walk back their role in the country’s economic state, but their sheer length of time in office means it is hard to ignore that they have been the country’s architects for 14 years, The Economist wrote. Their record is now defined in voters’ minds by broken or breaking public services, Brexit, and Liz Truss’ budget (not to mention the lettuce) — in an editorial, The Guardian argued the party “could stand unopposed and only come second.” External shocks like the financial crisis, a global pandemic, and the war in Ukraine almost certainly did not help. But Brexit, in particular, has proven to be perhaps the most “grave act of economic self-harm” to the UK, and the Conservatives, the party of fiscal responsibility, oversaw it all, the Financial Times noted.