How investors and world leaders are bracing for Trump 2.0

Global leaders want a ‘smooth transition’ if Trump returns

Sources: The Hill , iNews , Semafor

In preparing for Trump’s potential return, diplomats are “eschewing anxiety” and focusing on where they succeeded in working with him in the past, The Hill noted, with some senior officials continuing to nurture relationships with Trump and the security professionals around him. The newly-appointed NATO chief, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has earned the nickname of “Trump whisperer” thanks to the good rapport he built with Trump last time round. Rutte could “repeat the trick” if Trump returned to office, Semafor’s Mathias Hammer wrote. Overall, there’s optimism internationally for a smooth transition in case of a second, “likely chaotic” Trump term, The Hill added: Some countries have even lobbied Republicans at the state level to mitigate potential Trump policies, like punitive tariffs on EU goods.