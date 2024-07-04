How Paris is preparing to feed thousands of Olympians

The News
The Olympic Village will provide 3 million bananas for athletes during the Paris Games this summer.
The 15,000 competitors will all need feeding, and the Village’s director told Eater that the menu will have “an emphasis on French food” with over 550 products in its recipes. But meals will also be focused on what athletes need: “We have 32 sports, so you have 32 different ways of eating.”
Private chefs are banned in the Village, but different national delegations have different demands: The US team in particular was “extremely vocal about what they want. They were more picky and sensitive about having a lot of gluten-free items,” while the Australians brought their own barista. And bananas “are an athlete’s favorite thing.”