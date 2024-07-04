China tries to keep up with AI curve

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for more global cooperation and an open environment in artificial intelligence, as Beijing’s competition with the US intensifies. Li said the manufacturing sector should more openly embrace AI. If that marriage of industry and AI “wins over Xi Jinping and other top leaders, it will pave the way for government incentives and policy support,” the Beijing-based Trivium research firm said.

China is still figuring out how to ride the AI wave to help its economy: Li said AI development is “like setting sail on a vast ocean. The scenery ahead is exciting, but there will inevitably be storms along the way.”