AI category debuts at Asia’s largest genre film festival

Asia’s largest genre film festival kicked off Thursday with a new category for movies made with artificial intelligence. The 11-day Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea features more than 200 short and feature films from around the world. The AI category will assess films on both their technological prowess, as well as their artistic merit and message. One high-profile entry is One More Pumpkin, which director Kwon Han-seul made in just five days. The film, which won best picture at the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Film Festival in Dubai in March, is about an elderly couple who live on a pumpkin farm and defy death.