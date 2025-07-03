Events Email Briefings
The secret to Zohran Mamdani’s winning media strategy is simpler than you think

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Jul 3, 2025, 9:50am EDT
media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Zohran Mamdani, until recently a little-known lawmaker, surprised New Yorkers by winning the Democratic primary for mayor last week. He broke out through vertical video on social media in ways that few political candidates have been able to pull off.

This week, Ben and Max talk to the candidate’s media team, Rebecca Katz, founder of the political ad agency Fight, and Morris Katz (no relation), the lead media strategist for the campaign. They get the behind-the-scenes scoop on how viral videos like “Halalflation” came about, why Mamdani’s videos worked, and what future political campaigns can learn from his success.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Follow Mixed Signals from Semafor Media

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Other Platforms