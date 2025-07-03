US eases restrictions on chip exports to China

The US lifted some restrictions on the export of chip-design software to China, a sign of further easing in trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Washington told a major software provider that it no longer had to apply for licenses to do business in China. The measures were imposed after Beijing limited shipments of rare-earth minerals to the US, itself a response to Washington’s tariffs and semiconductor export controls.

China and the US are implementing a deal to ease flows of vital materials and technologies after a months-long trade war, Bloomberg reported, and years of the US attempting to stifle China’s chipmaking and artificial intelligence ambitions, which Washington sees as a security threat.