US agencies’ science journal subscriptions canceled

The US government canceled several federal agencies’ subscription to Nature and other scientific journals.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said all contracts with Springer Nature, Nature’s publisher, had been “terminated” and that taxpayer money should not be used on “junk science.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has an uncomfortable relationship with the scientific establishment: He is skeptical not merely of vaccines but of germ theory — the idea that disease is caused by microbes — and recently called several journals “corrupt” and “a vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.”

NASA and the energy and agriculture departments were among the agencies losing access. An expert told Nature he believed the move was politically motivated.