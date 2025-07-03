Trump, Putin speak on phone following US pause on some weapons to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin Thursday, the Kremlin said, just days after the US abruptly halted some weapons shipments to Ukraine.

The call comes as Moscow has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, pounding Ukrainian cities with drone and missile strikes. Trump is expected to talk with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as soon as Friday, with the Ukrainian leader likely to lobby for more military support, including arms sales.

Zelenskyy, who recently described US weapons as “crucial” to Ukraine’s fight against Russia, could see increased resistance from Trump: The White House justified the latest weapons pause as part of Trump’s “America First” policy, while American defense officials also cited shortages in key munitions stockpiles.