New AI model aims to mimic human decision-making

Researchers said they have developed an artificial intelligence system that can predict and simulate people’s decisions across a wide variety of situations.

Dubbed Centaur, the model was trained on 160 psychology studies involving 60,000 participants making more than 10 million choices while completing different tasks, like memory games, gambling, and problem solving.

Researchers found that Centaur was able to capture human behavior across several language-based scenarios, including ones it hadn’t been trained on.

Some experts not involved with the project argued that Centaur doesn’t meaningfully mimic human cognition.

Still, Centaur’s creators ultimately hope the model could be used to run experiments faster than conventional cognitive science studies.