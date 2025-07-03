Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Marilyn Monroe’s candlesticks and rediscovered Rubens to go on sale at Sotheby’s

Jul 3, 2025, 9:22am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Marilyn Monroe’s candlesticks.
Sotheby’s/YouTube

Marilyn Monroe’s candlesticks and a rediscovered Peter Paul Rubens will go on sale as part of a $16 million Sotheby’s charity auction.

Opening in October, The Manny Davidson Collection comes with a personal history. The eponymous property developer spent decades filling his homes with eye-catching and “exceptional” artifacts, including a work with an attribution to Rubens that had been rejected by the Tefaf Maastricht fair’s blue-chip vetting committee. Undeterred, Davidson bought it anyway.

He was later vindicated when the painting was found to have been “sawn off from the same plank of oak” as a Rubens housed in the Louvre — such discrimination was typical, a friend told the Financial Times: “The collection is Manny and vice versa.

Brendan Ruberry
AD
AD