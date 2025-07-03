Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza overnight

Jul 3, 2025, 6:28am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo of the devastation in Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

Israeli forces killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza overnight, including dozens as they waited for aid, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The deaths come as Israel and Hamas moved closer to a possible ceasefire after nearly two years of war: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day truce, while the Israeli foreign minister said his country was “serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire.”

But Hamas has insisted that any agreement means an end to the war and the removal of Israeli troops from Gaza, conditions which Israel has so far opposed.

Tom Chivers
AD
AD