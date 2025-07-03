Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza overnight

Israeli forces killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza overnight, including dozens as they waited for aid, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The deaths come as Israel and Hamas moved closer to a possible ceasefire after nearly two years of war: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day truce, while the Israeli foreign minister said his country was “serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire.”

But Hamas has insisted that any agreement means an end to the war and the removal of Israeli troops from Gaza, conditions which Israel has so far opposed.