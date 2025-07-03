Events Email Briefings
Abrego Garcia allegedly tortured in El Salvador prison

Jul 3, 2025, 6:45am EDT
Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Abrego Garcia Family/Reuters

A Maryland man who was wrongfully deported from the US to El Salvador was allegedly tortured while in custody, court filings showed.

Kilmar Ábrego García — who was returned to the US this month — was severely beaten and was forced to kneel for hours, while being denied access to a restroom. His is one of the few testimonies to have come out of El Salvador’s notorious megaprison, where hundreds have died while in detention.

Leaders across Latin America have vowed to replicate El Salvador’s draconian tactics, which have brought murder rates down to record lows. However, voters should think twice before sacrificing “individual freedoms on the altar of maximum security,” a Bloomberg columnist wrote.

Chart showing El Salvador’s democracy index scores since Bukele became president.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
