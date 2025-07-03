Abrego Garcia allegedly tortured in El Salvador prison

A Maryland man who was wrongfully deported from the US to El Salvador was allegedly tortured while in custody, court filings showed.

Kilmar Ábrego García — who was returned to the US this month — was severely beaten and was forced to kneel for hours, while being denied access to a restroom. His is one of the few testimonies to have come out of El Salvador’s notorious megaprison, where hundreds have died while in detention.

Leaders across Latin America have vowed to replicate El Salvador’s draconian tactics, which have brought murder rates down to record lows. However, voters should think twice before sacrificing “individual freedoms on the altar of maximum security,” a Bloomberg columnist wrote.